Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 7,124.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

