NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,947 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.50.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

