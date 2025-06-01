Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 227,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 186,602 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 586,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 527,226 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,082,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,705 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.16. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. Analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

