NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NGL opened at $3.48 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $971.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.