NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $18.39.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
