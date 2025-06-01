NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

