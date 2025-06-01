Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.