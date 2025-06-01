Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Nuvation Bio worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

