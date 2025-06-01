Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Hung acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NUVB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

