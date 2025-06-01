Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Hut 8 Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ HUT opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,807.10. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.