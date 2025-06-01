Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.5%

HTBK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $569.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.