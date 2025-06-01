Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,493 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,716 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $10.31 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

