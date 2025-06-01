Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,869 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Stephens cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

