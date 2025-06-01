Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,498 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLKN. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

