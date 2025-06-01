NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 157,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 539,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 404,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

