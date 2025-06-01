NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 221.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

