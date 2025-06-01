NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

