NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Windsor Advisory Group LLC

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

