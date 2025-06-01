Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.