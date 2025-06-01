OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 949,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OPKO Health by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at $371,492,519.52. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 700,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,000 over the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

