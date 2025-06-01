Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $46,725.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,704.95. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $65,346.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,431.28. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $172,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.