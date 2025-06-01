Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 266.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,404,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $587.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $201,485 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

