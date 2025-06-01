Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $8,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.