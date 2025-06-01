Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Palmer Square Capital BDC worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 676,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,275,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $499,511.64. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.63. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.