PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 53.1% in May

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHX. Wall Street Zen began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of -0.01. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.