PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 612,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 1,988.0% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,417,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 71.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 223,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

