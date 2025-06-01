Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $437.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $386.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 24,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.