Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

MRVL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

