PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,049 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,336,224,000 after buying an additional 10,431,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,532,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,439,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,940,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,673 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

