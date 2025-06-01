Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE PBH opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

