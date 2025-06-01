PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $108.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.75.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
