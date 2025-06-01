Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.51. 22,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 315,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.81 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $68,106.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,481.92. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 273.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

