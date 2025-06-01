ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of ProAssurance worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 621,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.04.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRA. Citigroup cut ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

