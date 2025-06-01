Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Molson Coors Beverage, Cenovus Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in Canada or listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. By buying Canadian stocks, investors become partial owners of those companies and can benefit from potential capital gains and dividend income. Like all equities, they carry market risk and their value fluctuates with economic conditions, industry performance, and company-specific developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 3,429,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,008. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.83. 593,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,176. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 880,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,324. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,979. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

BNS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 721,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,915. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

CM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 558,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,378. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $69.80.

