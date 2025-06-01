Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These payments—often made quarterly—represent a direct return of profit to investors. Many investors favor dividend stocks for their potential to provide a steady income stream while also offering the chance for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,612,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,986,513. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 154,331,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,168,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 109,698,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,244,100. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. 8,022,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,518,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $439.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,381. The firm has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,542. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $373.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,599. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78.

