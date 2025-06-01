Promising Music Stocks To Watch Today – May 30th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the creation, distribution or monetization of music. They can include record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, instrument manufacturers and publishers, giving investors a way to participate in the financial performance of the music industry. Like other equities, music stocks trade on stock exchanges and carry the typical risks and returns of stock market investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,447,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091,058. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.81. 16,176,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,899,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.91. 12,080,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,969,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $19.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.52. 842,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $671.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.91 and a 200-day moving average of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Recommended Stories