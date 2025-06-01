ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Daily Journal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

DJCO opened at $421.45 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 12-month low of $359.34 and a 12-month high of $602.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.31.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $32.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

