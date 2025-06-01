ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,346.06. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $28,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,071.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.