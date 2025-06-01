ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,301 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE QBTS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $1,723,865.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,340.36. This trade represents a 47.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.