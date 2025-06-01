ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $81.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Baird R W lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

