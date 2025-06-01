ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,645.20. This represents a 154.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.