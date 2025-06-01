ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immersion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Immersion by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Immersion by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Stock Down 0.8%

IMMR stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

