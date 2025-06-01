ProShare Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,011,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 644,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.