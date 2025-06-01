ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 867,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 169,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.71 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $758.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,575.32. This trade represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,627. This trade represents a 9.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $337,750 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.