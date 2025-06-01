ProShare Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amplitude by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Amplitude by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,868.85. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

