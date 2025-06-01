ProShare Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ecovyst by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ecovyst by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $875.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

