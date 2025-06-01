ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,327,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMTB opened at $17.58 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

