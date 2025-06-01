ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,591,617.68. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,327 shares of company stock worth $1,049,892 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

