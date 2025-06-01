ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Monro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 253,518 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,561,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Monro stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $456.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $294.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is -560.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

