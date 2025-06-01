ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 45,788 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $851.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.