ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Barclays PLC increased its position in PC Connection by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PC Connection by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,757,243.60. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,767.60. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614 in the last three months. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

